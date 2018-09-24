news

Cosmos Dauda says Jose Mourinho will fail at Accra Hearts of Oak because of the poor management at the club.

The former striker of Hearts of Oak explained the management of the club use the playing body to enrich themselves and according to him the players don’t get the reward for their hard work.

He added that the poor managerial skills at Hearts of Oak would even make it possible for Jose Mourinho to survive in the club.

"You assemble 11 Kotoko and Hearts players and people who came to watch the match couldn't go back home and now awaits judgment from the court."

"What is the cause? They gather 22 players 11 at Hearts, 11 Kotoko just to enrich themselves at the expense of the players who are trying to make better careers for themselves.”

"Yes they are just using us, that match played how much did the players get, the highest you will get is insults because Hearts lost"

"Useless players, very lazy we need a coach, we need this we need that. You bring Jose Mourinho to Hearts of Oak give him 2 weeks they will sack him."

"Players give to the system but the system doesn't give back to the playing body. How can we continue like this, it pains me a lot.”

"They waste our time and use us to make money. How much did they get at the gate, at least the players should get money since they haven't paid salaries to the players, these same big men won't pay the salary of players.”

"Should I continue talking, I will say a lot of things. Where and when did you hear Barcelona playing Real Madrid in a friendly, where do you hear such nonsense?

"It was wrong! You don't play friendly matches against your arch rivals."