Mourinho's Roma cruise into Conference League group stage

The Italian side wrapped up a 5-1 aggregate victory to book their spot in Friday's draw and give Mourinho a third straight win since taking charge.

Roma, who also won their Serie A opener against Fiorentina at the weekend, put the tie beyond their Turkish visitors' reach with Bryan Cristante's 20th-minute strike.

Nicolo Zaniolo and substitute Stephan El Shaarawy both scored in the second half as Roma progressed with the minimum of fuss.

French club Rennes also cruised through, winning 3-1 over Rosenborg in Norway for a 5-1 aggregate success.

Maximilian Wittek's double helped the Netherlands' Vitesse Arnhem edge out Anderlecht 2-1 and 5-4 on aggregate, while FC Copenhagen thrashed Sivasspor 5-0 in the Danish capital after a 2-1 first-leg win.

Lincoln Red Imps of Gibraltar reached the group stage of a European competition for the first time, beating Riga in extra time.

Later on Thursday, Harry Kane will captain Tottenham in their second leg against Portuguese outfit Pacos de Ferreira in his first match since announcing he will stay at the club.

The Premier League team trail 1-0 on aggregate.

In the Europa League play-offs, Fenerbahce saw off HJK 6-2 on aggregate, winning 5-2 in Finland, while Rapid Vienna beat Zorya Luhansk 3-2 in Ukraine after last week's 3-0 first-leg victory.