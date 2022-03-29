MSport becomes first-ever African regional partner of Borussia Dortmund

An MSport spokesperson described the partnership as a step in the right direction, saying:

“At MSport, we firmly believe that sports symbolize our spirit of overcoming difficulties.

“This is why MSport’s slogan is ‘More than Sport’, as we have always been a passionate purveyor of excellence, opportunities, and growth.

“This is intricately aligned with Borussia Dortmund’s values as a football club. We are delighted that our partnership will enable us to bring our brand as well as Borussia Dortmund closer to our fans in Africa as a whole.”

MSport is a leading online gaming and entertainment provider focused on building relationships and offering unique experiences to its users.

With its seamless user interface, MSport offers the best user experience for bettors across Africa. It is a whole new experience when you play via their mobile app.

The company was founded in Nigeria in 2019 and is also operational in Ghana and Uganda. MSport is gradually expanding to other African countries to offer unique and exciting experiences to bettors as well as create opportunities for the African youth.

In the last three years, MSport has worked to empower the youth by supporting their aspirations and ambitions. Recently, they partnered with The Next Titan Entrepreneurial reality show to empower young Nigerian entrepreneurs.

Here are a few tips about MSport:

