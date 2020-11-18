READ MORE: Akrobeto destroys names of Premier League clubs on 'Real News'

The quarterly competition sponsored by the leading communications outfit has had to wait until now for the first and ultimately final event of 2020 due to coronavirus, the deadly pandemic which has ravaged the globe this year, a victim being the late Prof. Plange-Rhule, a former President of the Royal Golf Club, Kumasi and also with affiliations to this weekend's host club, Celebrity.

The highly respected Prof. Plange-Rhule was also a former President of both the Ghana Medical Association and Ghana Kidney Association and until his untimely death at 62 on Good Friday, Rector of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons.

"A fatherly figure and real gentleman who believed in order and sanity. He was known for simplicity and was very approachable. He always took time to explain issues to people when there was lack of clarity and understanding. He interacted with everyone and did not discriminate considering his status in society and academia," wrote a tribute by the management of the Royal Golf Club following his death.

Set to be played under strict Covid-19 protocols and 'MTN Business, Your One-Stop-Shop For All ICT Solutions' as theme, the sponsors have assured mammoth rewards for outstanding golfers who finish tops of the various categories of the stableford competition including trophies as well as MTN products and souvenirs.

The one-day competition tees off at 7am in regulation with universal golf rules ascribed by the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews in accordance with the local rules of the Celebrity Golf Club's Competition Committee.