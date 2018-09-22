MTN Invitational returns to Celebrity Golf Club September 28

Pulse.com.gh logo
The next edition of the MTN Invitational Golf tournament returns to the Celebrity Golf Club in Sakumono near Tema next week Friday, September 28, 2018 with over 100 golfers across the country expected to compete for glory.

The competition held quarterly in various golf clubs across Ghana, has already visited Achimota, Takoradi and Kumasi this year. Sakumono takes their turn next week to host the tournament to be held in honour of MTN CEO, Selorm Adadevoh under the theme 'MTN Business, Your-One- Stop For ICT Needs' and is strictly by invitation.

MTN have financed a host of sporting events for many years, not least golf and the one-day competition is mainly earmarked as the perfect platform by the biggest telecommunication company in this country to reward their high value customers, appreciate their loyalty throughout the year whilst also supporting the growth of the sport in Ghana.

All roads thereby lead to the Celebrity Golf Club where according to the organisers, an avalanche of prizes are on offer for winners in both men and ladies divisions. As well, auxiliary prizes and miscellaneous draws will also reward many golfers who compete on the day.

MTN CEO Selorm Adadevoh play

MTN CEO Selorm Adadevoh

 

"We are excited to once again engage our valued customers in an atmosphere of fun whilst competing for honours on the golf course. We appreciate our subscribers, we are always happy to interact and discuss business with them in such friendly and relaxed atmosphere," noted a statement from the organisers.

"We promise the golfers that there will be a lot of suprises, big prizes and giveaways even for many who may not win on the golf course. MTN appreciates the importance of golf and we will continue to sponsor much more in the years to come," the statement added.

