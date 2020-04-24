Kwesi Appiah stripped Asamoah Gyan of his Black Stars captaincy and named his deputy Andre Ayew as the skipper of the team some few days to the start of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Gyan who was shocked by the news recused himself from the tournament and announced his retirement from the Black Stars.

He, however, rescinded his decision after President Akufo-Addo pleaded with him to have a second thought.

Mubarak Wakaso has disclosed that Andre Ayew was calm and collected after hearing he was the new Black Stars skipper, despite the backlash that followed the announcement.

“He didn’t look disturbed at all but I advised him that everything in this world is time-bound. If it’s yours, it’s for you so if you’ve been given the opportunity to serve, grab it. If we had won the tournament, he would have been praised as the captain”.

Mubarak Wakaso made his Black Stars debut in 2012 and he has played in every single tournament since 2013.