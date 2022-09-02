Mubarak Wakaso: Ghana midfielder joins Belgian side KAS Eupen on loan

In a statement, Eupen said: “The 70-time Ghanaian international Mubarak Wakaso will play for KAS Eupen until the end of this season. The 32-years-old midfielder is on loan from Chinese first division club FC Shenzhen.”

Wakaso has been inactive for over six months following an injury but is now back to full fitness and has been training with FC Shenzhen.

Ghana coach Otto Addo recently defended his decision to invite Wakaso for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers in June despite the midfielder’s inactivity.

Ahead of the games against Madagascar and the Central African Republic, Addo said the midfielder has proven to have quality.

"We have experienced players who showed that they have the quality. [He was good] when we beat South Africa 1-0?" he said at a press conference.

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, the Black Stars are set to face Nicaragua in a friendly game on September 27 before the 2022 World Cup.

Addo’s side will face Portugal in their opening Group G game before taking on Uruguay and South Korea in the subsequent group matches.

Two weeks ago, the GFA also announced that the Black Stars will play Brazil in a pre-World Cup friendly in September.

The FA said the game will take place on September 23 at a yet-to-be-named venue.