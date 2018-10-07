Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Mubarak Wakaso involved in near fatal car accident


Car Crash Mubarak Wakaso involved in car accident

Wakaso was driving on the motorway en route to the Loiu airport to travel to Ghana when the crash took place earlier this morning.

  • Published:
play Mubarak Wakaso

Ghana international Wakaso Mubarak has escaped major injury in a car crash on Sunday morning.

Wakaso was driving on the motorway en route to the Loiu airport to travel to Ghana when the crash took place earlier this morning.

play Wakaso's car

 

According to the club, the player sustained no injuries and "is in perfect condition."

“The incident occurred this morning on a stretch of the AP-68 motorway when the player was heading to the Loiu airport to travel to Ghana and join the national team.”

“Wakaso has resumed his way to the airport normally minutes later,” the statement added.

READ ALSO: Mubarak Wakaso stars as Deportivo Alves stun Real Madrid

The accident occurred just hours after Wakaso had played a key role in Alaves' shock 1-0 win over Real Madrid in the Spanish top-flight on Saturday.

Wakaso has been recalled to the Black Stars after being excluded from the squad that played against Kenya in the qualifiers last month.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Afriyie Acquah makes injury return for Empoli Ghanaian Players Abroad Afriyie Acquah makes injury return for Empoli
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Emmanuel Boateng stars as Levante defeat Getafe Ghanaian Players Abroad Emmanuel Boateng stars as Levante defeat Getafe
Football: Five things going wrong at Real Madrid Football Five things going wrong at Real Madrid
Maurizio Sarri: Chelsea manager is obsessed by his superstitions Maurizio Sarri Chelsea manager is obsessed by his superstitions
Football: MLS Cup champs Toronto out of playoff contention with loss Football MLS Cup champs Toronto out of playoff contention with loss
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Jordan Ayew features in Crystal Palace defeat Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew features in Crystal Palace defeat

Recommended Videos

Sports News: CK Akunnor unveiled as new Kotoko coach Sports News CK Akunnor unveiled as new Kotoko coach
Video: Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaelland Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaelland
Anas #12 Expose: Anas can easily be bribed – Nyaho Tamakloe Anas #12 Expose Anas can easily be bribed – Nyaho Tamakloe



Top Articles

1 Black Stars Asamoah Gyan jams to Shatta Wale’s hit song ‘Why Me’ (Video)bullet
2 201 Ghana’s AFCON qualifier against Sierra is in severe doubtbullet
3 Serie A EA Sports removes Cristiano Ronaldo from FIFA 19 promobullet
4 Video Fàbregas beats Willian & Pedro in speed test by using...bullet
5 Matchday Two Lionel Messi snubbed in Champions League team of...bullet
6 Number 12 Anas exposé destroying marriages of footballers -...bullet
7 International Football I would prefer to commit the future...bullet
8 Matchday Two Lionel Messi wins Player of the week despite...bullet
9 Serie A The 31 endorsement deals that made Roanldo...bullet
10 In Las Vegas Video of Ronaldo dancing seductively with...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
2 Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaellandbullet
3 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
6 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won...bullet
7 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks on injury worry ahead of Kenya clashbullet
8 Video Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas awardbullet
9 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet

Football

World Cup winner Steven Nzonzi scored his first goal for Roma.
Football Nzonzi, Dzeko score as resurgent Roma move third in Serie A
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Sergio Aguero is a better player than Mohamed Salah
Football Guardiola rates City star Aguero ahead of Salah
Ghanaian Players Abroad Mubarak Wakaso stars as Deportivo Alves stun Real Madrid
Relief for Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho
Football Mourinho reveals board backing after United's stunning win over Newcastle
X
Advertisement