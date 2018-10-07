Mubarak Wakaso involved in near fatal car accident

news

Ghana international Wakaso Mubarak has escaped major injury in a car crash on Sunday morning.

Wakaso was driving on the motorway en route to the Loiu airport to travel to Ghana when the crash took place earlier this morning.

According to the club, the player sustained no injuries and "is in perfect condition."

“The incident occurred this morning on a stretch of the AP-68 motorway when the player was heading to the Loiu airport to travel to Ghana and join the national team.”

“Wakaso has resumed his way to the airport normally minutes later,” the statement added.

The accident occurred just hours after Wakaso had played a key role in Alaves' shock 1-0 win over Real Madrid in the Spanish top-flight on Saturday.

Wakaso has been recalled to the Black Stars after being excluded from the squad that played against Kenya in the qualifiers last month.