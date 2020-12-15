His father Mubarak Wakaso took to his Twitter handle and shared the photo of her daughter in a replica jersey of Jordan Ayew’s number 9 shirt at Crystal Palace.

The post of Wakaso about her daughter wowed Twitter users and they couldn’t hide their feelings.

Sean Miller "Now aren't those just the sweetest photos ever Smiling face with heart-shaped eyesEagle"

neil cosker "Now that's awesome parenting"

PHILOSOPHY "She dey walk like you o"

abdul kamal "Ohema"

Jon "Red heartBlue heartEagle Great work. Loving fake grass, cannot beat it"

The Ghanaian midfielder is a family man: He has a beautiful wife and five children.

Wakaso in February took to his social media earlier this morning to celebrate his beautiful family that has got many talking and admiring.

In a photo captioned ‘family, Wakaso is seen with his wife, as well as all his five children, all dressed up in kits of his former club Deportivo Alaves even though he has moved to Jiangsu Suning.

Mubarak Wakaso in January secured a transfer to the Chinese Super League side as he ended his two and a half year stay in Spain.

He joined the side very late due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Wakaso is now adapting to life in the Asian country and he is hoping of making a great impact in the league.