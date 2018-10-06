Mubarak Wakaso stars as Deportivo Alves stun Real Madrid

news

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso played a significant role as Deportivo Alaves pipped Real Madrid 1-0 in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday.

Wakaso played the full throttle of the match, receiving a yellow card in the 54th minute for a late, crude challenge on Casemiro in the centre of the pitch.

It is four games without a goal too for Julen Lopetegui's side, their longest scoring drought since 1985, as Garcia headed home to send the Mendizorrotza Stadium wild.

READ ALSO: Black Stars start training in Kumasi on Monday

Alaves fans ran onto the pitch to celebrate their famous win and the chants continued long after the final whistle blew.

For Madrid this was another body blow and to make matters worse, Gareth Bale, their chief forward threat, had hobbled off injured late on,

The rain came down, the whistles grew louder as Madrid dominated possession but Alaves could have won it sooner when Jony sprinted clear, only to drag his finish wide.

Bale went off and another Alaves chance came in injury time. Courtois came for a cross but failed to gather, allowing Garcia to head in a dramatic winner.