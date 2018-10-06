Pulse.com.gh logo
Mubarak Wakaso stars as Deportivo Alves stun Real Madrid


Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso played a significant role as Deportivo Alaves pipped Real Madrid 1-0 in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday.

Wakaso played the full throttle of the match, receiving a yellow card in the 54th minute for a late, crude challenge on Casemiro in the centre of the pitch.

It is four games without a goal too for Julen Lopetegui's side, their longest scoring drought since 1985, as Garcia headed home to send the Mendizorrotza Stadium wild.

READ ALSO: Black Stars start training in Kumasi on Monday

Alaves fans ran onto the pitch to celebrate their famous win and the chants continued long after the final whistle blew.

For Madrid this was another body blow and to make matters worse, Gareth Bale, their chief forward threat, had hobbled off injured late on,

The rain came down, the whistles grew louder as Madrid dominated possession but Alaves could have won it sooner when Jony sprinted clear, only to drag his finish wide.

Bale went off and another Alaves chance came in injury time. Courtois came for a cross but failed to gather, allowing Garcia to head in a dramatic winner.

Real Madrid are now winless in four matches, failing to even manage a goal
Football Real Madrid slip to shock Alaves defeat
Relief for Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho
Football United come from behind to give under-pressure Mourinho victory
Ghana vs Sierra Leone Black Stars start training in Kumasi on Monday
Embattled Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Juventus against Udinese amid rape allegations
Football Embattled Ronaldo scores as Juventus beat Udinese
