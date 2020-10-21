Mourintari joined Inter Milan in 2008 after excelling with Portsmouth in the English Premier League.

The ex-Black Stars midfield enforcer was key to the scheme of things of Harry Rednapp who was the coach of the English side, so he wanted to hold on to the 36-year-old.

"I don't want to sell him. He is one of my best players and is a terrific young talent" Harry Redknapp told Sky Sports News when interests from Inter Milan popped up in the press.

However, Sulley Muntari decided to switch camp from Portsmouth to Inter Milan following a phone call from ‘The Special One’.

Muntari has opened up on Jose Mourinho’s brief phone conversation that made him settle on Inter Milan.

“I had returned from training and I was home and he called my phone and said it’s me Mourinho and he said, how are you? And I said good,” Sulley Muntari said on McBrown's Kitchen.

Muntari recalls Mourinho asking, “do you want to play for me and I said yes sir and he said okay, I will see you in Milano.”

“We just parked our bags right away and we just flew to Milan and then I signed, that was it,” Muntari added.

The former Udinese midfielder would win a historic treble with the Narazzurri with the Portuguese tactician as coach- Italian Cup, Serie A and the UEFA Champions League.