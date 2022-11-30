Mural put up in Nima to celebrate Mohammed Kudus

Kudus played for Strong Tower FC in Nima as a kid before joining the Right to Dream Academy, where his career took off.

Having established himself as an important figure for Dutch giants Ajax and in the Black Stars, he is held dear by the people of Nima.

In a video that has gone viral, artist Moh Awudu unveiled a mural of the young playmaker on the Kanda Highway in Nima.

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s Sporting Director Jordi Cruyff has confirmed that the club has been keeping tabs on Kudus.

Cruyff said he knows Kudus very well for his exploits at Ajax in the Dutch league and is aware the 22-year-old is attracting interest from lots of clubs.

"We've been tracking Mohammed Kudus for more than one year. We can't say now that Barça want Kudus,” the Barca Sporting Director told RAC 1, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

"But he's attracting interest. He's scoring goals and in Holland they discuss a lot about his position, so yes - I know him well.”

Kudus has been in inspiration form since the start of the 2022/23 season, having netted 12 goals in all competitions thus far.

Despite being deployed as a false nine, the Ghanaian has excelled in the role, including scoring four times in the UEFA Champions League.

The Ajax star has also carried his rich vein of form into the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where he has been a key player for Ghana.