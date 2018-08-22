Muric recalled by Man City to cover Bravo injury

news

Goalkeeper Arijanet Muric will return to Manchester City to deputise for Ederson after his loan spell at Dutch club NAC Breda was cut short on Wednesday.

Premier League champions City were in need of cover for the Brazilian international as Claudio Bravo is expected to miss the rest of the season after rupturing his Achilles tendon in training on Monday.

Muric made just one appearance for NAC in a 3-0 win over De Graafschap on Saturday.

"The former Swiss youth international had joined the Dutch side on a season-long loan but following Claudio Bravo’s Achilles tendon injury in training earlier this week, the Blues received permission to recall the 19-year-old goalkeeper," said City in a statement.

"Muric will return to Manchester tomorrow and will be available to train ahead of this weekend’s trip to face Wolves."

City sold former number one Joe Hart to Burnley and England Under-21 goalkeeper Angus Gunn to Southampton earlier this summer.