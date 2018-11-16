news

Wayne Rooney says his Manchester United career was becoming embarrassing under Jose Mourinho due to lack of much playing time.

Rooney, who is the all-time top scorer of both Manchester United and England was handed a testimonial match, after ending his international football career.

He came on in the second half as England defeated England in his last game for the Three Lions.

Wayne Rooney has recounted the latter days of his Manchester United career with much regrets due to lack of playing time.

"There are times when you doubt yourself as a player, and think: 'Am I good enough?' he said.

"The time Jose Mourinho left me out of the Manchester United team ... there are moments when you do doubt yourself. I believe I was good enough to get back in the team, but I never really got that opportunity.

"I came on for one minute in the Europa League final, I was about to come on against Southampton in the League Cup final, and in those moments it was embarrassing."

"It was getting to a point where I was embarrassed," Rooney said. "I thought: 'I can't keep doing this,' as hard as it was to leave Man United.

"In the Southampton game, Mourinho came to me and said: 'I want you to lift the trophy.' I was like: 'Well, I didn't even play in the game.'

"He was persistent with it, and I literally lifted it and moved it on. I just knew ... What was I doing? I needed to move on and go somewhere else."