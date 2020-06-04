Augustine Sefah excelled at Ashanti Gold and won the Ghana Premier League with the Miners in 2015, before joining the Porcupine Warriors in 2016.

According to Sefah didn’t support his quest to take football as a career after he decided to quit pursuing Mechanical Engineering at Accra Polytechnic to concentrate on the sport.

"My mother didn't speak to me for two years when I chose to play football instead of pursuing a course in Mechanical Engineering at Accra Polytechnic. My siblings had to steal food for me because she won't give me food," Sefa told Opemsuo FM.

Sefa has been an integral member of the Porcupine Warriors and is currently the vice-captain of the club.