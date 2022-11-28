He said the presence of his parents at the stadium gave him extra motivation to give out his all in the game.
My parent’s presence in the stands gave me extra motivation against South Korea – Thomas Partey
Black Stars vice-captain Thomas Partey has revealed what contributed to his improved performance in Ghana’s win against South Korea earlier today.
Recommended articles
Speaking to Ghanaweb after the game, the Arsenal midfielder said there’s added motivation with his parents in Qatar for the World Cup.
Partey also says he understands some of the criticism he gets because a lot is expected of him but adds he needs to find the balance of seeing the good in it so it doesn’t demotivate him.
Ghana beat South Korea 3-2 in their second World Cup game in Qatar.
Following their loss against Portugal in the first game, Ghana needed to avoid a defeat to have any chance of staying in the tournament.
With stakes high, Ghana went into the game with a cautious approach but an intent from their starting lineup to get the needed win.
Coach Otto Addo two changes with Tariq Lamptey and Jordan Ayew coming in for the South Korea game.
Korea started with a lot of possession but Ghana gradually came into the game posing threats with crosses. Ghana’s exploits made gains as Mohammed Salisu gave the Black Stars a lead in the 24th minute.
The Black Stars doubled their lead with Mohammed Kudus scoring the second for Ghana.
Jordan Ayew who had his first start for the FIFA World Cup was the man behind the assists for the two first-half goals.
Ghana managed the game in the first half to go into the interval leading by two goals to nil.
South Korea started the second half with one mission which was to attack. The Koreans started playing crosses into the box to unsettle the defence of Otto Addo’s men.
However, Mohammed Kudus grabbed his second on the day, taking the Black Stars of Ghana into a 3-2 win.
More from category
-
Otto Addo is first Ghanaian coach to win a game at World Cup
-
'One of our own' - Reactions as Manchester United fans praise Casemiro after Brazil edge Switzerland
-
My parent’s presence in the stands gave me extra motivation against South Korea – Thomas Partey