My parent’s presence in the stands gave me extra motivation against South Korea – Thomas Partey

Speaking to Ghanaweb after the game, the Arsenal midfielder said there’s added motivation with his parents in Qatar for the World Cup.

Partey also says he understands some of the criticism he gets because a lot is expected of him but adds he needs to find the balance of seeing the good in it so it doesn’t demotivate him.

Ghana beat South Korea 3-2 in their second World Cup game in Qatar.

Following their loss against Portugal in the first game, Ghana needed to avoid a defeat to have any chance of staying in the tournament.

With stakes high, Ghana went into the game with a cautious approach but an intent from their starting lineup to get the needed win.

Coach Otto Addo two changes with Tariq Lamptey and Jordan Ayew coming in for the South Korea game.

Korea started with a lot of possession but Ghana gradually came into the game posing threats with crosses. Ghana’s exploits made gains as Mohammed Salisu gave the Black Stars a lead in the 24th minute.

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati, Danlad Ibrahim, Manaf NurudeenDefenders: Joseph Aidoo, Daniel Amartey, Baba Rahman, Alexander Djiku, Tariq Lamptey, Gideon Mensah, Denis Odoi, Mohammed Salisu, Alidu SeiduMidfielders: Andre Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Elisha Owusu, Thomas Partey, Salis Abdul SamedForwards: Daniel Afriyie, Jordan Ayew, Osman Bukari, Issahaku Abdul Fatawu, Antoine Semenyo, Kamal Sowah, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Inaki Williams Business Insider USA

The Black Stars doubled their lead with Mohammed Kudus scoring the second for Ghana.

Jordan Ayew who had his first start for the FIFA World Cup was the man behind the assists for the two first-half goals.

Ghana managed the game in the first half to go into the interval leading by two goals to nil.

South Korea started the second half with one mission which was to attack. The Koreans started playing crosses into the box to unsettle the defence of Otto Addo’s men.