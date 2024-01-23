My results with the Black Stars have not been good enough – Chris Hughton

Speaking at the post-game press conference, Hughton said, "I take responsibility for this performance and admit my results with the Black Stars have not been good enough."

But he stopped short of resigning from his position.

Perhaps the reason he did not quit immediately is because there's the slim chance the Black Stars could slip through to the next round if other results go their way.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Stars gave away a two-goal lead in the space of six minutes to draw 2-2 with Mozambique in their last Group B game at the Olympic Stadium in Abidjan on Monday night.

Chris Hughton Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

The result has left the Stars in 3rd position in the group, with only 2 points, and now desperately need a miracle to qualify as one of the four-place teams.

Currently ranked 5th among the 3rd place teams, Ghana can only qualify if Zambia, Algeria, and Cameroon all lose their last group games.