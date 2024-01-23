ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

My results with the Black Stars have not been good enough – Chris Hughton

Evans Annang

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has admitted that his tenure at the helm of Ghana’s national team has been shambolic.

Chris Hughton
Chris Hughton

He said the results of the team in recent months have not been good enough and he takes full responsibility for that.

Recommended articles

Speaking at the post-game press conference, Hughton said, "I take responsibility for this performance and admit my results with the Black Stars have not been good enough."

But he stopped short of resigning from his position.

Perhaps the reason he did not quit immediately is because there's the slim chance the Black Stars could slip through to the next round if other results go their way.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Stars gave away a two-goal lead in the space of six minutes to draw 2-2 with Mozambique in their last Group B game at the Olympic Stadium in Abidjan on Monday night.

Chris Hughton
Chris Hughton Chris Hughton Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

The result has left the Stars in 3rd position in the group, with only 2 points, and now desperately need a miracle to qualify as one of the four-place teams.

Currently ranked 5th among the 3rd place teams, Ghana can only qualify if Zambia, Algeria, and Cameroon all lose their last group games.

Cameroon faces Gambia, Algeria faces Mauritania and Zambia faces DR Congo.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Black Stars

Calculation: What will it take for Black Stars to qualify for 2023 AFCON knockout phase?

Kudus scores brace for Ghana in 3-2 win against South Korea, follows Ahmed Musa's footsteps

‘This is what we call quality’ – Asamoah Gyan reacts to Kudus’ goal against Egypt

In Pictures: When Essien, Muntari and Appiah used to run the Ghana midfield

Essien supports apology to Gyan, Appiah and other former Black Stars players

Ghana coach Chris Hughton to be unveiled in Kumasi on March 20

Ghana will beat Mozambique and qualify – Chris Hughton