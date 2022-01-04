My son in the university is a better footballer than me – Don Bortey

He won four Ghana Premier League titles with the Phobians, as well as the CAF Super Cup and CAF Confederations Cup.

He was also joint top-scorer in the league in 2003 after netting 18 goals, and was part of the Black Starlets side that won bronze at the 1999 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Having called time on his career in 2020, the 39-year-old says he sees his son as a better version of himself.

He was, however, quick to explain that his son is currently studying Accounting at the University of Ghana.

“My son is an accounting student at the University of Ghana. He’s a better player me when I was playing,” Don Bortey told Asempa FM.

In a previous interview, the retired playmaker said one regret of his career remains his inability to become the best player in the world despite his enormous talent.

He maintained that, in his prime, he could easily have conquered the world and replicated George Weah’s feat of winning the Ballon d’Or.

"I’m always in pain about my career because when I was in my prime, my target was the African or world best player award," he said, as quoted by Goal.

"If [George] Oppong Weah can be world best, Don Bortey can be world best. Maybe my kids will reach that stage I was not able to reach.”