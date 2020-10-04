Spiritual marriage is real according to people who fall victim to it, especially among women. It is believed that some people are married to spirits by their parents because they went there for help- They seek the face of spirits for children and enter into a covenant afterwards.

“My spiritual husband gives me much satisfaction than sleeping with a person physically. After sleeping with my spiritual husband, I don’t feel anything for my husband. I don’t even want to sit with my husband in the same chair," Bernice Nija told SVTV

Miss Nija added that she has gone through hectic moments, including losing her two marriages as a result of the spiritual relationship.

” I’ve had to go through several stages in my life with this spirit. I’ve lost two marriages just because of this spirit and my life has been moving from bad to worse in my twenty-nine years journey,” She said.

“My mother has mentioned on several occasions that I should forget about getting a husband because she brought me to this earth to practice prostitution. I’ve tried my best with life by engaging in things that will not push me “

“Lucky for me, after several years of suffering, I finally was introduced to my father who has been abroad for some time and is well to do. We spoke severally on phone and was given the assurance of a good life. However, I did not hear from my father again and the numerous promises made to me just went with the wind,” she said about a period in her life when she thought she had a window of hope and a life-changing opportunity".