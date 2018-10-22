Pulse.com.gh logo
My two-year deal is not enough: Kwesi Appiah

Kwesi Appiah has indicated that his two year contract with the Black Stars is not enough to build an all-conquering side.

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has said that in order to build a formidable team he would need more than two year term to deliver the goods.

The former skipper of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has been tasked to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be staged in Cameroon.

The Black Stars is still a team in transition under James Kwesi Appiah and he has been criticized for that.

But, Appiah has expressed that the two-year term handed him is not enough to build a strong and long term team.

“I believe if you want to build a team towards a future then two years isn’t enough,” Appiah told Kumasi based Silver FM.

”Looking at my two years given it’s not enough and for me even if you given one year, within the one year you have to prove what you can do, do the best that you can and I’m doing what I can but at the end of the day if managers of our football think I’ve done well and they want me to continue, that’s fine,”

”But again if it happens that you leaving within the one year, you have to leave a trademark for anyone that will replace you won’t find it difficult to continue,” he added.

Quizzed whether he would want his contract with the Ghana Football Association renewed after the expiration of his initial two-year contract he said.

“The most important thing is in every work like you being a journalist, your contract will be extended with your work done SO if football people look at my work done and they feel it’s appreciable then fine, they can decide to extend it for me BUT all will depend on me,”.

Kwesi Appiah was handed a two-year contract by the Ghana Football Association in May 2017 to revive the Black Stars.

The 58-year old gaffer has been tasked by the FA to win Ghana its fifth Nations Cup title next year in Cameroon.

A statement on the Ghana FA on Appiah’s reappointment read: ”The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has named James Kwesi Appiah as the new coach of Senior National Team, the Black Stars.

”The decision was taken by the Executive Committee of the GFA on Tuesday after approving the report of the six-man coaching search committee.

”Appiah will be handed a two-year contract and will start his duties on 1st May 2017.

”He will also take full charge of the Local Black Stars.”

