It is understood the players were aware that what was holding the transfer of Neymar were issues that revolved around Financial Fair Play (FFP) so they were ready to help reduce the wage bill of the club to make money available for the repurchase of their former player.

"What we proposed to [Josep Maria] Bartomeu was a touching up of our contracts," Pique told Cadena Ser's El Larguero.

"Because we knew it was a FFP thing."

The relationship with the president has always been very good and we told him that we could change things so that Neymar could come.

"If we could help, we didn't have any problems. We tried to find a formula and the club said that it seemed good.

"Neymar's happiness didn't last in Paris and he made it clear that he wants out of the Parc des Princes, which Pique says his ex-teammates had warned him would happen."We already told him that he was going to a gold prison," Pique added.

"He knows the door is open."

Two years after his Camp Nou exit, he seemed destined to return to Spain this past summer and the Catalan is surprised that it didn't happen, even if it wasn't to come back to Barcelona.

"I thought that he'd go to [Real] Madrid if he didn't come to Barcelona," Pique admitted.