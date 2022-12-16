ADVERTISEMENT
Messi will lead Argentina to win World Cup – Mzbel predicts

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian singer Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, known in showbiz as Mzbel, is supporting Lionel Messi to win the World Cup with Argentina.

The Hip-Life musician believes the Paris Saint-Germain star will lead his country to lift the coveted trophy after Sunday’s final.

“Messi will lead Argentina to win the World cup,” she wrote on Twitter after Argentina reached the final of the tournament.

Messi has been in inspirational form for his country in the ongoing Qatar 2022 World Cup, having helped them reach the final.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner scored and provided an assist as Argentina easily dispatched off Croatia in the semi-final on Tuesday.

This has seen him become the player with the most goals (five – joint with Kylian Mbappe) and most assists (three) in the tournament.

Argentina will hope to end their almost four-decade wait for a World Cup trophy when they face France in the final on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu says Messi does not need to win the FIFA World Cup to prove he’s the greatest footballer of all time.

Argentina attacker Lionel Messi will have one last chance to win the World Cup after leading his team to the final
Atsu believes the Argentina captain has already done enough to cement his place as the best to ever play football.

Commenting on Messi’s magical performance against Croatia on Twitter, Atsu said the Paris Saint-Germain star doesn’t need a World Cup trophy to prove he’s the greatest.

“He doesn’t need the World Cup to prove he is the GOAT. Messi,” the former Newcastle United winger tweeted.

Messi, though, has indicated that the 2022 World Cup will be his last for Argentina, hinting at retiring from international duty.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
