Mixed Reactions as Liverpool fans can't understand Naby Keita's injury woes amid exit claims

The Reds were held to a 2-2 draw at Fulham in the opening game of the season, before being pegged back to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace at Anfield.

The FA Cup winners suffered a further setback with a 2-1 defeat against Manchester United on Monday night.

Regardless, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has had to field out a slightly depleted squad so far this season with a number of absentees including Thiago, Naby Keita, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip as well as others.

Naby Keita missed Liverpool's defeat to Manchester United amid transfer speculation

Prior to Monday night's defeat, Naby Keita had faced a massive six weeks out injured.

With Thiago Alacantara's injury in Liverpool's opening game against Fulham, the Guinean international was urgently needed for Klopp's side, especially because game-time had been very crucial for him.

The 27-year-old midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and talks of a new contract have continued to stall.

Sky Germany’s transfer specialist Florian Plettenberg, claims that Keita is after regular first-team football.

To be fair, he doesn’t get that at Liverpool but Thiago’s absence had gifted him a golden opportunity to earn it.

Against Manchester United at Old Trafford, Keita would have had the chance to once again impress, having done so on the same ground last season.

However, another injury struck, with an unrefined Harvey Elliott and a declined James Milner having to start in his place.

Keita's injury now unfortunately meant that he had lost out on a massive chance to shine in Thiago's absence.

For all of his talent, this setback now further cast doubts about his future with the club with reports of an exit already looming around the Merseyside club.

Following Naby Keita's absence in the defeat to Man United on Monday, Liverpool fans have been divided on the future of the midfielder at the club and what's next for the Guinean.