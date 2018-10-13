Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Meet Naby Keita - the Kotoko sensation who destroyed Black Stars


Meet Naby Keita - the Kotoko sensation who destroyed Black Stars

  • Published:
play

Asante Kotoko were beaten by the Black Stars of Ghana 3-0 a on Friday in a friendly encounter but it is Kotoko’s new recruit Naby Laye Keita that excited the Babayara crowd with a bold performance.

Naby Keita who is a former player of Horoya AC is popularly known as the Balotelli of Guinea football and on Friday in front of a big crowd the Guinean sensation never trembled coming up against the likes of Jonathan Mensah, Daniel Amartey, Nicholas Opoku, Mubarak Wakaso and co.

Don’t get things wrong. Keita didn’t score. He didn’t decide anything but what he did was an exhibition of soccer skill.

He tried to dribble everyone he faced when he had the ball.

His successful take on against Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey in the second half was one of the best moments of the game.

READ ALSO: Monaco appoint Ghanaian-born Irish coach to assist Thierry Henry

The attacking winger recovered an over hit cross by Kwame Boahene from the right side. Keita had Amartey to beat which he did excellent after a brilliant exhibition of skill but he could not shake Lawrence Ati Zigi’s net.

Keita was playing his first game since arriving in Kumasi but his level of confidence was absolutely what C.K Akonnor will desire of his players to succeed.

This was a bold performance from the Guinean who alongside Kwame Boahene and Songné Yacouba are the most technically gifted players on the Kotoko team.

From what we saw on Friday fans of Kotoko can start believing this group of Kotoko players can achieve big things for the club.

Obed Owusu should start to worry now as Keita who took his place in the game made sure the former Berekum Chelsea player is a forgotten man so far as the game on Friday was concerned.

 

CREDIT: FootballmadeinGhana

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Monaco appoint Ghanaian-born Irish coach to assist Thierry Henry Monaco appoint Ghanaian-born Irish coach to assist Thierry Henry
Football: Record six-goal triumph for South Africa Football Record six-goal triumph for South Africa
Football: Thierry Henry named new Monaco coach Football Thierry Henry named new Monaco coach
Football: Ex-Italy forward Cassano retires for third time Football Ex-Italy forward Cassano retires for third time
Football: Genoa issue hands-off warning for Polish ace Piatek Football Genoa issue hands-off warning for Polish ace Piatek
Football: Under-21 captain Tah joins senior Germany squad Football Under-21 captain Tah joins senior Germany squad

Recommended Videos

Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0
Caf confirms Ghana AFCON qualifiers with Sierra Leone cancelled Caf confirms Ghana AFCON qualifiers with Sierra Leone cancelled
Video: Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’ Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’



Top Articles

1 Black Stars thrash Kotoko 3-0 in Kumasibullet
2 Probable lineup: Black Stars and Kotoko as they face offbullet
3 English Premier League 5 players who want to leave ManUnited because...bullet
4 Gift Photos of the £250,000 Ferrari Abramovich bought for Mourinhobullet
5 In The Waiting Room These are the top ten coaches without a jobbullet
6 Who Is Who Wayne Rooney settles Messi vs Ronaldo ‘GOAT’ debatebullet
7 Usain Bolt has scored his first goal for the Central Coast...bullet
8 Today In History Black Stars players don’t respect Gyan –...bullet
9 Football Three more women accuse Cristiano Ronaldo of...bullet
10 Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars starting XI for Kotoko...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
2 Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’bullet
3 Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaellandbullet
4 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
5 Video Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League opening daybullet
6 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
7 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks on injury worry ahead of Kenya clashbullet
8 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet
9 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
10 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip...bullet

Football

Thierry Henry worked as an assistant to Belgium coach Roberto Martinez at the World Cup in Russia
Football An on-field great, Henry returns to France to prove himself in coaching
Croatia and England played out a goalless draw in front of an empty stadium on Friday
Football Empty stands for England a reminder football should be for the fans
Former Arsenal and France star Thierry Henry, who is set to make his full coaching bow with AS Monaco in France's Ligue 1.
Football Thierry Henry named new Monaco coach: club
A fan of the Columbus Crew shows her support for keeping the team in the city
Football NFL Browns owners to rescue MLS Crew, Austin gets new club
X
Advertisement