Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Naismith hat-trick gives ill Hearts boss Levein perfect tonic


Football Naismith hat-trick gives ill Hearts boss Levein perfect tonic

Steven Naismith's first-half hat-trick maintained Hearts' perfect start to the Scottish Premiership season in a 4-1 thrashing of St Mirren on Saturday and provided some comfort to unwell boss Craig Levein.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former Scotland manager Craig Levein, pictured 2012, is recovering at home and was unable to take his place in the Tynecastle dugout play

Former Scotland manager Craig Levein, pictured 2012, is recovering at home and was unable to take his place in the Tynecastle dugout

(AFP/File)

Steven Naismith's first-half hat-trick maintained Hearts' perfect start to the Scottish Premiership season in a 4-1 thrashing of St Mirren on Saturday and provided some comfort to unwell boss Craig Levein.

The former Scotland manager was rushed to hospital on Monday and was unable to take his place in the Tynecastle dugout as he is recovering at home.

The hosts, though, ensured it wasn't a nervous afternoon for Levein watching from afar despite Jimmy Dunne's own goal cancelling out Naismith's opener from the spot.

Naismith set up Olly Lee to restore Hearts' lead and then added two more in two minutes before the break.

With Celtic and Rangers facing off in the first Old Firm derby of the season at Celtic Park on Sunday, Hearts now enjoy a five-point lead at the top of the table as Edinburgh rivals Hibs and Aberdeen fell to their first defeats of the season.

Livingston's decision to dispense with the services of Kenny Miller after just two league games as player-manager already appeared justified as they came from 1-0 down to beat Hibs 2-1 and register a second straight win under Gary Holt.

Aberdeen were forced to play with 10 men for 85 minutes after Michael Devlin saw red early on against Kilmarnock.

And the visitors took full advantage at Pittodrie through Eamonn Brophy's free-kick and former Aberdeen forward Greg Stewart.

Miller was snapped up as a player by Dundee this week but they remain without a point at the foot of the table as his debut ended in a 3-1 defeat to Motherwell.

St Johnstone were also 2-1 victors at Hamilton.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Boakye-Yiadom rejoins Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade Ghanaian Players Abroad Boakye-Yiadom rejoins Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade
Football: Mbappe scores and sees red as PSG beat Nimes Football Mbappe scores and sees red as PSG beat Nimes
Ghana Football: Exco members won’t function at the GFA – Oppong Nkrumah Ghana Football Exco members won’t function at the GFA – Oppong Nkrumah
Football: Liverpool, Chelsea maintain perfect Premier League starts Football Liverpool, Chelsea maintain perfect Premier League starts
Charity: Inaki Williams to visit Ghana for charit Charity Inaki Williams to visit Ghana for charit
Football: Gayle boosts West Brom, Villa routed Football Gayle boosts West Brom, Villa routed

Recommended Videos

Ghana Premier League: Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward Ghana Premier League Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward
Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
2 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives...bullet
3 UEFA Awards Gala Real Madrid sweep all four positional awardsbullet
4 UEFA Mens Player of the Year Luka Modric beats Cristiano Ronaldo...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris heads for divorce after 16...bullet
6 Number 12 Government has no eveidence to prosecute Nyantakyi...bullet
7 Photos Pictures of Majeed Waris' embattled wifebullet
8 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
9 UEFA Men's Player of the Year Top ten best players in...bullet
10 Draw Arsenal, Chelsea get easy draws in UEFA Europa Leaguebullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
2 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
3 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
4 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
5 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
6 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie...bullet
7 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
8 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
9 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to World...bullet
10 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have...bullet

Football

Ghanaian Players Abroad Daniel Amartey cameos as Leicester City suffer defeat to Liverpool
Borussia Moenchengladbach's scorer Alassane Plea (L) challenges Augsburg midfielder Koo Ja-cheol in their 1-1 draw
Football Hoffenheim fight back despite another Bundesliga VAR setback
Victory at the Asian Games means South Korean captain Son Heung-min will be able to see out his new five-year deal with Spurs
Football 'Best day ever!' Son scoops Asian gold to avoid military service
Chelsea star Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring against Bournemouth
Football Pedro, Hazard on target as Chelsea cruise