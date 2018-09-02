Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

'Naive' Rashford's red card can't temper Mourinho's joy


Football 'Naive' Rashford's red card can't temper Mourinho's joy

Jose Mourinho labelled Marcus Rashford as "naive" after the Manchester United striker was sent off for a headbutt in his side's 2-0 win at Burnley on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Marcus Rashford saw red in Manchester United's win at Burnley play

Marcus Rashford saw red in Manchester United's win at Burnley

(AFP)

Jose Mourinho labelled Marcus Rashford as "naive" after the Manchester United striker was sent off for a headbutt in his side's 2-0 win at Burnley on Sunday.

Rashford saw red when Burnley defender Phil Bardsley appeared to kick out at the England international after a challenge.

The 20-year-old reacted by putting his head into Bardsley's face, earning the dismissal that prompted a critical assessment from United boss Mourinho.

"I don't know what happened. I would say it was naive. It was a kid and a very experienced man," Mourinho told the BBC.

"Bardsley's been in the game for 20 years and Marcus is a naive boy."

Rashford had earlier won a penalty that was wasted by United midfielder Paul Pogba, who saw his effort saved by Joe Hart.

The miss continued a troubled start to the campaign for French World Cup winner Pogba, who was criticised by Mourinho in the close-season for his erratic effort levels for United.

"I never blame a player for missing penalties. I blame the ones who refuse to go up there. Paul's scored some good ones for us," Mourinho said.

It was still a good afternoon for Mourinho despite the unwanted contributions from Rashford and Pogba.

United's win, secured by two Romelu Lukaku goals, steadied the ship after successive defeats against Brighton and Tottenham had condemned the club to their worst start for 26 years.

On the day United fans flew a banner over Turf Moor that was critical of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward -- who has feuded with Mourinho over transfer policy -- this was an encouraging result for the Portuguese coach.

"It was a very, very good performance. They played very well as a team," Mourinho said.

"The three points were an important thing, the quality of the performance and happiness of the team is an Old Trafford response - the way Old Trafford reacted to the boys in the Spurs defeat was important.

"We should score many more goals. The result shouldn't have been open until the last minute.

"There were lots of good performances but (Marouane) Fellaini was fundamental, together with (Chris) Smalling and (Victor) Lindelof."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Super Clash: Gyamfi, Owusu fire Kotoko to win over Hearts of Oak Super Clash Gyamfi, Owusu fire Kotoko to win over Hearts of Oak
Football: Duda double gives Hertha rare win at Schalke Football Duda double gives Hertha rare win at Schalke
Football: Mourinho dedicates United win to under-fire Woodward Football Mourinho dedicates United win to under-fire Woodward
Football: Five things we learned from the Premier League Football Five things we learned from the Premier League
Football: Lukaku double relieves pressure on Mourinho Football Lukaku double relieves pressure on Mourinho
Football: Watford stun Spurs to extend perfect start Football Watford stun Spurs to extend perfect start

Recommended Videos

Ghana Premier League: Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward Ghana Premier League Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward
Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season



Top Articles

1 Football I'd do it again, says Mbappe after red cardbullet
2 Video Watch Andre Ayew's debut goal for Fenerbahcebullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up...bullet
4 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives...bullet
5 UEFA Awards Gala Real Madrid sweep all four positional awardsbullet
6 Number 12 Government has no eveidence to prosecute Nyantakyi...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew makes Crystal Palace debutbullet
8 Opinion Why Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on European...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris heads for divorce...bullet
10 Football News Samuel Eto’o to buy house for former...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
4 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
5 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
6 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
7 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
8 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
9 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet
10 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t...bullet

Football

Arsenal duo Alexandre Lacazette and Aaron Ramsey celebrate their win at Cardiff
Football Emery impressed by spirited Arsenal
Lewis Hamilton stretched his world championship lead to 30 points
Football Hamilton wrecks Ferrari's party in Italy
A banner reading "Ed Woodward a specialist in failure" is flown over Turf Moor before the English Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester United in Burnley, north west England on September 2, 2018
Football 'Specialist in failure': Woodward slammed in Man Utd fans' fly-over
Ghanaian Players Abroad Fit-again Emmanuel Boateng returns for Levante