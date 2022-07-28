‘Baba Sule was a teacher but I reduced his age for U17 World Cup’ – Nana Fitz

The former youth star was on a promising path in the mid-1990s after helping the Black Starlets to win the U-17 World Cup in Ecuador.

The midfielder scored in the group stages against the hosts and was also on the scoresheet as Ghana defeated Brazil 3-2 in the final to emerge champions.

Despite his exploits at youth level, Sule didn’t enjoy as much success when he made the leap into professional football.

Having made his name with Ghanaian side Cornerstones FC, he joined Spanish outfit Real Mallorca but was blighted by illness.

He was later diagnosed with Hepatitis and ended up playing for several lower-tier teams in Spain before calling time on his career in 2011 after a three-year stint in Nigeria.

Speaking to Ernest Brew Smith, Nana Fitz, who used to be the Chairman of Cornerstones, revealed that he reduced Sule’s age to make sure he played at the 1995 World Cup.

"The boy [Sule] is my son, anytime look at him or see him I feel ashamed. Because I did something that is against my principles. I reduced Baba Sule's age,” Nana Fitz disclosed.

“I was told that the [Real Mallorca] scouts are interested in Baba Sule. When Baba Sule was travelling he had completed sixth form in Secondary School and had even completed Wisely College and was a teacher.

“He was the captain of Corners. So we met and his mother gave me his letter and everything (documents). That's where I felt bad, it really boxed me."

Nana Fitz, however, admitted that reducing the age of the footballer was the wrong thing to do and begged for forgiveness from Sule and his family.

He noted that he regrets taking such a decision and, in hindsight, would not have gone against his principles.

"Now I think he is doing well. He said he is an assistant coach on one of the teams. Anytime I see him like that, it hurts me.

“They should forgive me. Baba Sule, Cornerstones, and everybody I'm sorry. I wouldn't do it today. Because I'm one of the fighters against this but I made a mistake,” he added.