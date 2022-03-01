Nana Yaw Amponsah: Kotoko CEO reveals audacious plan for fans to fund new stadium

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, he noted that the club has reached a stage where it deserves its own stadium.

“I will build a stadium for Asante Kotoko within 18 months if I should get 100,000 committed supporters to contribute $100 each,” he stated.

“Anyone who pays $100 for the Asante Kotoko stadium project, will have his or her name and date of birth on the block forever.”

Nana Yaw Amponsah’s appointment as CEO of the Porcupine Warriors has led to a boost in the club’s commercial value.

Sponsorship acquisitions are at an all-time high, while he recently got Access Bank to fund the purchase of a 2021 Volvo Marcopolo B8R Bio-Safe Executive Coach for the club.

Meanwhile, Kotoko are also performing creditable well in the Ghana Premier League, where they currently occupy the top spot.

The Porcupines sit nine points clear at the top of the league table and are also a whopping 14 points ahead of bitter rivals Hearts of Oak.