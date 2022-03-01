RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Nana Yaw Amponsah: Kotoko CEO reveals audacious plan for fans to fund new stadium

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The CEO of Asante Kotoko has revealed bold plans to build a mini-stadium for the club, if only fans are ready to contribute towards the project.

Nana Yaw Amponsah: Kotoko CEO reveals audacious plan for fans to fund new stadium
Nana Yaw Amponsah: Kotoko CEO reveals audacious plan for fans to fund new stadium

Nana Yaw Amponsah said he only needs 100,000 committed fans to contribute $100 each for the audacious project to take off.

Recommended articles

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, he noted that the club has reached a stage where it deserves its own stadium.

“I will build a stadium for Asante Kotoko within 18 months if I should get 100,000 committed supporters to contribute $100 each,” he stated.

“Anyone who pays $100 for the Asante Kotoko stadium project, will have his or her name and date of birth on the block forever.”

Nana Yaw Amponsah’s appointment as CEO of the Porcupine Warriors has led to a boost in the club’s commercial value.

Sponsorship acquisitions are at an all-time high, while he recently got Access Bank to fund the purchase of a 2021 Volvo Marcopolo B8R Bio-Safe Executive Coach for the club.

Meanwhile, Kotoko are also performing creditable well in the Ghana Premier League, where they currently occupy the top spot.

The Porcupines sit nine points clear at the top of the league table and are also a whopping 14 points ahead of bitter rivals Hearts of Oak.

Prosper Narteh Ogun’s side has lost just three matches all season and are on course to win a record-extending 24th league title.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons

Asamoah Gyan plays with other legends to inaugurate Senegal’s world-class stadium

Asamoah Gyan plays with other legends to inaugurate Senegal’s world-class stadium

Sulley Muntari’s iPhone stolen while taking photos with fans after Super Clash

Sulley Muntari’s iPhone stolen at Hearts of Oak vs Kotoko game