Kotoko paid over GH¢10,000 per match to use Len Clay stadium – Nana Yaw Amponsah

Kotoko were beaten to the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League title by bitter rivals Hearts of Oak following a tense title race.

However, Mariano Barreto’s side has had to play all their matches away from home due to the ongoing renovation of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The team adopted the Accra Sports Stadium as its home ground in the first round of the league, before switching to the Len Clay Stadium in the second round.

Nana Yaw Amponsah believes the club enjoyed a successful season but admitted it was disappointing not to win the league.

"We were successful in the just-ended season but that wasn't our target. The target was to at least win the league title," he told Oyerepa FM.

"We had a better away results than Hearts of Oak but our home performance wasn't the best. Playing our games in Accra and Obuasi didn't help us."

"We paid GH¢ 10,700 per each home game at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi,” the Kotoko CEO added.