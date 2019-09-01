According to 20 Minutes, the Ligue 1 side have agreed a fee with FC Porto to sign the Ghanaian, however, a deal remains far from done.

The player has yet to agree personal terms with Les Canaris, although he is willing to make a considerable financial effort when it comes to salary, departing a Champions’ League participating outfit.

Waris was loaned to Nantes from FC Porto - where he scored five times in 31 games.

The former Lorient forward previously played for BK Hacken, Spartak Moscow, Valenciennes, Trabzonspor and Nantes.