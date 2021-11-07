Napoli draw with Verona leaves Serie A lead up for grabs

Luciano Spalletti's side wore a kit bearing the face of club legend Maradona, who died nearly a year ago, but were not inspired to beat Verona and can now be overtaken by AC Milan if they beat local rivals Inter in the weekend's big match.

Napoli are a point ahead of Milan, who know a derby win at the San Siro would take them top.

Verona, who finished the match with nine men after two late red cards, took a point thanks to Giovanni Simeone's close-range finish from Antonio Barak's low cross in the 13th minute.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo levelled for the hosts just five minutes later but they couldn't find a winner, with Victor Osimhen and Dries Mertens striking the woodwork late in each half.