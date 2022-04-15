Nationality switches for Odoi and Elisha Owusu delayed release of squad for Nigeria game – GFA

In an interview on GTV, he said the nationality switches of Dennis Odoi and Elisha Owusu was the cause of the delay.

According to him, the FA wished they could have released the squad for the games but Otto Addo insisted the FA must work in their capacity to ensure they have the two players for the games, adding that Otto Addo advised the FA not to release the squad.

"We were working on the nationality switch of Elisha and Dennis Odoi," he said on GTV Sports Plus on Thursday night.

Pulse Ghana

"Otto Addo was calling us every day to ensure we get the two players into the team.

"A month to the game, the FA we're still working on the nationality switch for these two players so if you were in our shoes, you will do the same thing and Otto Addo also told us not to release the squad for some obvious reasons," he added.

Odoi, 33, played both games while Owusu made his debut in Abuja.