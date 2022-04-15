He said the FA had nothing to hide with the late release, however, the decision was based on some technicalities.
Nationality switches for Odoi and Elisha Owusu delayed release of squad for Nigeria game – GFA
Henry Asante Twum, the spokesperson for the Ghana Football Association has finally stated the reason for the delay in the squad announcement of the Black Stars in their World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria.
In an interview on GTV, he said the nationality switches of Dennis Odoi and Elisha Owusu was the cause of the delay.
According to him, the FA wished they could have released the squad for the games but Otto Addo insisted the FA must work in their capacity to ensure they have the two players for the games, adding that Otto Addo advised the FA not to release the squad.
"We were working on the nationality switch of Elisha and Dennis Odoi," he said on GTV Sports Plus on Thursday night.
"Otto Addo was calling us every day to ensure we get the two players into the team.
"A month to the game, the FA we're still working on the nationality switch for these two players so if you were in our shoes, you will do the same thing and Otto Addo also told us not to release the squad for some obvious reasons," he added.
Odoi, 33, played both games while Owusu made his debut in Abuja.
Ghana secured qualification for the Mundial after a 1-1 drawn game against Moshood Abiola Stadium in the return leg of the games with the first leg tie ending goalless at the Baba Yara Stadium.
More from category
-
Ronaldo won’t be a threat to Ghana at the World Cup – Yaw Preko
-
Nationality switches for Odoi and Elisha Owusu delayed release of squad for Nigeria game – GFA
-
Former Real Madrid midfielder dies following car crash