RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ndombele dropped because of 'club line': Conte

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele

Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele Creator: Ben STANSALL
Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele Creator: Ben STANSALL

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte admitted he followed the "club line" after dropping Tanguy Ndombele for Wednesday's League Cup semi-final defeat against Chelsea.

Recommended articles

Ndombele was booed off by Tottenham fans when he was substituted during Sunday's FA Cup win over Morecambe.

The French midfielder appeared to deliberately take a slow walk off the pitch after he was hauled off by Conte following another lacklustre display.

Ndombele is Tottenham's £53 million ($72 million) record signing but the 25-year-old has failed to live up to his fee during difficult spell in north London.

Conte has said the decision was made in conjunction the club to leave him out for Chelsea's 1-0 win in the semi-final second leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"It was a technical decision, but I don't take the decision if I don't consult the club," Conte said. 

"There is the club line and I have to follow the club line."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award

Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah are the finalists for The Best FIFA Men's Player Creator: GENYA SAVILOV

AFCON 2021: Asamoah Gyan should go for a jersey - Ghanaians react to former captain as a pundit

Asamoah Gyan

Oussou Konan: Ivorian footballer dies at 32 after being poisoned during Christmas holiday

Oussou Konan: Ivorian footballer dies at 32 after being poisoned during Christmas holiday

‘Olele still conceding penalties?’ – Funny reactions as Kurt Okraku scores penalty against Richard Kingson

‘Olele still conceding penalties?’ – Funny reactions as Kurt Okraku scores penalty against Richard Kingson