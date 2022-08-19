Tanguy Ndombele has joined Napoli on loan for the 2022/23 season, with an option to make the move permanent.
Napoli agree loan deal for Tottenham flop
Napoli have reached a loan agreement with Tottenham for Tanguy Ndombele.
The North London club confirmed the agreement through the club's official website.
The French midfielder joined from Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon in July 2019, featuring 18 times in all competitions last campaign.
However, injuries and form had hampered the Frenchman's progress at the North London club.
Tanguy returned to Lyon on loan for the second half of the 2021/22 campaign, where he played 15 times, scoring only once.
The 25-year-old has made a total of 91 appearances, scoring 10 goals in all competitions for the Premier League side.
Since moving to Spurs from Lyon for a transfer fee of around €60 million in 2019, the midfielder has failed to replicate his best form, gradually losing his value at the Premier League club and also failing to break into Antonio Conte’s side.