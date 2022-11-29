RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Qatar play for pride in final game Netherlands vs Qatar; Preview

Faruq Ibrahim

With nothing but pride to play for Qatar match-up against Netherlands in their final game at the World Cup

Qatar are the first team to be knocked out of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, they picked up zero points from six on offer so far and would be going into the final game with only national pride as source of motivation.

Netherlands would also want to win the group, they are currently tied on points with Ecuador and would be best served beating Qatar convincingly to ensure their place as eventual group winners

This is the first competitive meeting between both countries, they play in different confederations and Qatar are playing in their first world cup, the chances of them meeting were very limited.

Qatar have lost both of their games in the World Cup so far, conceding five and scoring one, Netherlands their opponent won their first game against Senegal, and in failing to assert their dominance against Ecuador, they could only come out of it with a draw

Qatar world cup squad
Qatar world cup squad AFP

Depay gets progressively fitter as the competition advances, after two substitute appearances, the Dutch talisman might just be ready for his first start.

Memphis Depay back in action for Netherlands
Memphis Depay back in action for Netherlands AFP

Muhammed Muntari got Qatar’s first goal ever at a World Cup,coming off the bench to replace Hazzan Haydos, the Qaari jersey number nine could be rewarded for his historic goal with a start, and he would want to increase his tally.

The Dutch would have to establish total dominance against Qatar, and Frenkie De Jong is the chief Orchestrator for the orange, a puppet master type of performance should be expected from him.

“I hope this is no pressure at all, because I think you always have to identify the goal, the purpose for which you are here, and then you can work your way towards that purpose. If you don’t identify that purpose and say ‘the last 16 or the quarter-finals is enough’, that isn’t the right way to do things.” Van Gaal starts

Louis Van Gaal comments on winning the World Cup
Louis Van Gaal comments on winning the World Cup AFP

“I never said we’re going to become world champion, I said we can become it, that we have a chance, and the players have also become convinced of that.”

Depay is expected to return to the starting lineup for Netherlands.

Andries Noppert; Jurrien Timber, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake; Denzel Dumfries, Steven Berghuis, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind; Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn

Qatar have never won a game at the World Cup game, and a game against Netherlands who are the highest ranked team in the group is not where that is going to change. The Netherlands would beat them, and convincingly.

Faruq Ibrahim

