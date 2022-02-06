Neuer ruled out for 'weeks' after knee surgery

The club did not specify how long the 35-year-old would be sidelined, but he is expected to miss Bayern's Champions League last-16 clash with RB Salzburg on Feburary 16.

"All of us in the club and the team wish Manuel a good and speedy recovery, and we're sure he'll be back to full fitness with us soon," said Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

Neuer himself struck a positive tone in an Instagram post from his hospital bed, telling followers that the operation had gone well and that he could be back on the pitch "in a couple of weeks".

News of his operation came as a surprise, with the announcement coming just 24 hours after the Bayern keeper's record-equalling appearance against RB Leipzig on Saturday.