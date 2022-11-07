Never To Be Forgotten: Top 5 bizarre World Cup moments

From the memorable goals to the excitement it comes with, and the unexpected twists, this tournament, continues to go down as the greatest in the world of football.

But while the World Cup continually presents us with positive moments, it also comes with unforgettable moments - in the most bizarre forms.

This article casts a spectrum on five of the most bizarre moments, the FIFA World Cup has ever witnessed.

The shot-stopping striker of 2010

Ghana was on the verge of making history at the first World Cup hosted on African soil in 2010, but Uruguay's striker Luis Suarez had other ideas.

The fiercely contested quarter-final clash between both nations was tied at 1-1 late in extra time before a clear Ghanaian attempt was headed for the back of the net. However, Suarez punched the ball off the line before it could go in, denying the Africans the win.

The succeeding moments were even more bizarre as the Black Stars missed the resultant penalty, and went on to lose 4-2 to Uruguay in the eventual penalty shootout.

To this day, Suarez - who was red-carded for his action, is seen as a national hero in Uruguay.

The reverse freekick of 1974

Mwepu Ilunga might have died in 2015, but his infamous free-kick against Brazil at the 1974 World Cup in Germany, will forever precede him.

Having lost their first two group games, Zaire were up against Brazil in their final match in the competition and were also losing.

Brazil was awarded a free-kick and was lining up to take it when the right-back broke out of Zaire's defensive wall and booted the ball up-field before the kick had even been taken.

Mwepu later revealed he did that as a protest against the decision of President Joseph Mobutu’s government not to pay the players their bonuses as promised. Zaire left West Germany with no points, conceding 14 goals in the process.

The hand of god of 1986

Whenever the topic of the strangest goals recorded at the World Cup pops up, Diego Maradona's name is always mentioned.

In the quarterfinal of the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, Argentina met England on the football field, barely four years after the Falklands War between Argentina and the United Kingdom.

The first goal, after 51 minutes saw Maradona score for Argentina by using his hand to put the ball into the back of the net. That goal to date is referred to as the "Hand of God".

Argentina eventually won the game 2-1 as Maradona scored another equally ridiculous goal, dribbling past five England players and finally their goalkeeper.

The humiliation of 2014

Brazil might have had humiliating moments at the World Cup, but nothing was more embarrassing than the Maracana defeat of 2014.

In a semi-final clash in front of their home fans against fellow favourites Germany, Brazil went down as early as the 11th minute following a goal from Thomas Mueller.

Twelve minutes later, it became a baptism of goals as Miroslav Klose, Toni Kroos (2), Sami Khedira and Andre Schurrle (2) took the scoreline to 7-0.

Oscar got one back for the Brazilians, but that was just about it as Germany proceeded to the final. They eventually won the Brazil-hosted competition.

The headbutting of 2006

Zinedine Zidane was playing his last international match for France in the final of the 2006 World Cup against Italy, in Germany. It was meant to end entirely on a good note, but somehow, it didn't.

The highly decorated French captain and Italy's Marco Materazzi for some reason got embroiled in a war of words on the pitch, leading to Zidane headbutting the Italian in the chest.