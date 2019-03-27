Caleb Ekuban came off the bench to score the goal that secured Ghana the top spot of the group F in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and again registered his name on the scoresheet against Mauritania at a time the game was one-all.

Every Ghanaian is now hailing the 25-year-old Leeds United striker on loan to Turkish side Trabzonspor, after scoring two goals in his first two caps for the senior national male football team of Ghana.

He is one of the few players who have made a statement for a place in Ghana’s team for the 2019 AFCON and he says that would be a dream come true.

“Everybody wants to be in a great tournament such as the African Nations Cup and I would like to be part of the team. Of course, missing out will not be nice for me but I will not be upset. It will only mean that other players have performed better in the build-up and maybe, next time, I will get the chance", he said after scoring in Ghana's 3-1 win over Mauritania on Tuesday.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations will be staged in Egypt from June to July this year and for the first time in the competition’s history, the participating countries have expanded from 16 to 24.