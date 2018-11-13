Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Football New Celta Vigo coach Miguel Cardoso slips-up at his unveiling

New Celta Vigo manager Miguel Cardoso made one of the worst mistakes possible as he was unveiled as the club's new coach on Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
New Celta Vigo manager Miguel Cardoso seemed to accidentally call his new team Club Deportivo by mistake as he was unveiled as the new coach play

New Celta Vigo manager Miguel Cardoso seemed to accidentally call his new team Club Deportivo by mistake as he was unveiled as the new coach

(AFP/File)

New Celta Vigo manager Miguel Cardoso made one of the worst mistakes possible as he was unveiled as the club's new coach on Tuesday.

As Cardoso was introduced as Antonio Mohamed's replacement the Portugese boss said "A big thank you to the president, a big thank you to the sport management staff for believing in me and my technical staff in starting a new project at Club Deportivo... Celta Vigo."

The 'Club Deportivo' slip-up by Cardoso refers to Celta's long-standing local rivals in Deportivo La Coruna.

To add to the situation the 46-year-old is a former member of Deportivo's coaching staff, working with his current club's bitterest of enemies during the 2012-13 season.

After attempting to regain Celta's fans' faith after his embarrassing blunder his next challenge will be to lift the confidence of his squad who sit in 14th place in La Liga with only one victory in their last ten games across all competitions.

His first fixture in charge of the Galicians is set to be the trip to Real Sociedad on November 25 after the international window.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Wembley farewell a sign of things to come for former greats: Rooney Football Wembley farewell a sign of things to come for former greats: Rooney
Ghana will miss the quality of Kwadwo Asamoah- Medeama coach Ghana will miss the quality of Kwadwo Asamoah- Medeama coach
Football: Benzema associates in police custody over extorsion bid Football Benzema associates in police custody over extorsion bid
Football: Germany go back to school in charm offensive Football Germany go back to school in charm offensive
Black Maidens to face hosts Uruguay in World Cup Black Maidens to face hosts Uruguay in World Cup
Manchester City star Raheem Sterling buys new dog to protect his family Manchester City star Raheem Sterling buys new dog to protect his family

Recommended Videos

Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife
Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil
Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000 Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000



Football

Joe Cole began his career at West Ham and two stints with the club
Football Ex-England and Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole retires
Diego Costa faces a race to be fit for the Liga clash with Barcelona
Football New injury woe for Atletico front man Costa: club
Germany forward Marco Reus (R) sat out Tuesday's training session in Leipzig with the national team, ahead of Thursday's friendly against Russia, with a bruised foot after scoring twice for Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.
Football Injured Reus sits out Germany training ahead of Russia friendly
Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic of the Los Angeles Galaxy, shown scoring on a July header against Orlandio City, was named Major League Soccer Newcomer of the Year on Monday
Football Swedish striker Ibrahimovic named top MLS newcomer
X
Advertisement