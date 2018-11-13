news

New Celta Vigo manager Miguel Cardoso made one of the worst mistakes possible as he was unveiled as the club's new coach on Tuesday.

As Cardoso was introduced as Antonio Mohamed's replacement the Portugese boss said "A big thank you to the president, a big thank you to the sport management staff for believing in me and my technical staff in starting a new project at Club Deportivo... Celta Vigo."

The 'Club Deportivo' slip-up by Cardoso refers to Celta's long-standing local rivals in Deportivo La Coruna.

To add to the situation the 46-year-old is a former member of Deportivo's coaching staff, working with his current club's bitterest of enemies during the 2012-13 season.

After attempting to regain Celta's fans' faith after his embarrassing blunder his next challenge will be to lift the confidence of his squad who sit in 14th place in La Liga with only one victory in their last ten games across all competitions.

His first fixture in charge of the Galicians is set to be the trip to Real Sociedad on November 25 after the international window.