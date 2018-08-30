Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

New French leave for Bafana Bafana's Lebo Mothiba


Football New French leave for Bafana Bafana's Lebo Mothiba

South African international striker Lebo Mothiba has signed up for a second stint of French leave after swapping Lille for Strasbourg, his new club announced Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lebo Mothiba was on target against Rennes on August 11 and has earned a call up to the full South African squad as well as a move to Strasbourg as Lille cut costs play

Lebo Mothiba was on target against Rennes on August 11 and has earned a call up to the full South African squad as well as a move to Strasbourg as Lille cut costs

(AFP)

South African international striker Lebo Mothiba has signed up for a second stint of French leave after swapping Lille for Strasbourg, his new club announced Thursday.

The 22-year-old had arrived in the eastern city Wednesday for a medical ahead of inking a three-year contract for a four million euro ($4.4 million) deal which includes a buyback clause valid for two years, a source said.

Cash-strapped Lille, who Mothiba helped keep afloat last season in the top flight, notably with a final-day brace against Dijon, would also take half the transfer fee were Strasbourg to move him on during that time, the source told AFP.

Mothiba, on the South African Olympic squad in 2016, joined Lille in 2014 from the Diambars academy in Johannesburg and had a successful stint with second tier Valenciennes early last year to earn a place at Lille.

His early season form earned him a call-up to Bafana Bafana full squad this month but Lille chairman Gerard Lopez said the club was obliged to trim its squad.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

UEFA Men's Player of the Year: Top ten best players in Europe and their accumulated points UEFA Men's Player of the Year Top ten best players in Europe and their accumulated points
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Majeed Waris heads for divorce after 16 months of marriage Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris heads for divorce after 16 months of marriage
UEFA Champions League: Juventus draw Manchester United, while defending champions pair Roma UEFA Champions League Juventus draw Manchester United, while defending champions pair Roma
Football: Chile leave Man Utd's Sanchez out of friendly trips to Asia Football Chile leave Man Utd's Sanchez out of friendly trips to Asia
UEFA Mens Player of the Year: Luca Modric beats Cristiano Ronaldo to European Player of the Year UEFA Mens Player of the Year Luca Modric beats Cristiano Ronaldo to European Player of the Year
Football: Ronaldo set for Old Trafford return with Juventus in Champions League Football Ronaldo set for Old Trafford return with Juventus in Champions League

Recommended Videos

Ghana Premier League: Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward Ghana Premier League Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward
Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season



Top Articles

1 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Malaria...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey makes Stonebwoy’s song popular...bullet
4 UEFA Mens Player of the Year Luca Modric beats Cristiano Ronaldo...bullet
5 Black Stars I won’t entertain ‘tin gods’ in Black Stars squad –...bullet
6 Pele, Kaka Why many Brazilian footballers have just one namebullet
7 Crisis Managers that could succeed Mourinho at Man Unitedbullet
8 Football Ronaldo to skip two Portugal games to focus on...bullet
9 Listicles Jose Mourinho’s five worst defeats as a managerbullet
10 Dele Alli Sex-tape of Tottenham and England midfielder...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
2 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
3 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
6 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
7 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
8 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
9 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet
10 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet

Football

UEFA Player of the Year Luka Modric praised his father's role in pushing him to "fight for my dreams"
Football Modric pips Ronaldo, Salah to UEFA player of year prize
 
Football Vault sensation Duplantis facing winning conundrum
Football News Why Kwesi Appiah hasn’t been consistent with Black Stars call ups
Arsenal's England Under-19 midfielder Reiss Nelson is set to join German club Hoffenheim, who will make their Champions League debut this season, on a loan deal until May.
Football Arsenal starlet Nelson set to join Hoffenheim on loan