New Real Madrid coach was voted sexiest player of the year

Santiago Solari was a charming athlete on the field midfield

New Real Madrid coach was voted sexiest player of the year

Argentine coach Santiago Solari was a good looking man on the field of play and that caught the attention of TV viewers.

In 2002, Solari received another trophy: the sexiest player of the year, which was presented to him by the subscribers of the Spanish channel Canal +

“I thank the people who voted for me, but I’m sure it’s rigged,” he said. “We’ll see if I’m offered another career in the film industry when I leave.”

The 42-year-old joined Real Madrid from city rivals, Atletico Madrid in 2000.

He was instrumental in helping the Los Blancos to win the UEFA Champions League in 2002 and the La Liga in 2003.

play

 

Santiago Solari, after his retirement was named as youth team coach of Real Madrid in 2013, before he replaced Zinedine Zidane as coach of Castilla when the Frenchman was elevated to the first team of the Spanish giants in 2016.

On Monday, Real Madrid appointed the former sexiest player as caretaker coach to replace Julen Lopetegui, following his side’s 5-1 defeat against Barcelona.

