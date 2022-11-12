'How did we get here?' - Reactions as Chelsea fans slam Graham Potter following Newcastle stinker

The Blues were hoping to bounce back from their consecutive defeats when they faced Eddie Howe's in-form Magpies.

Newcastel were by far the better team in the opening period creating the better chances with Chelsea failing to match their pace.

However, the hosts failed to make the most of their opportunities as Graham Potters men counted themselves lucky to go into the break without conceding.

But it was a different story in the second half, as the Magpies would continue from where they left off, piling the pressure on the visitors who looked generally disjointed on the evening.

St James Park would finally come to life in the 67th minute after Miguel Almiron brilliantly found Joe Willock who fired past Edouard Mendy to finally break the deadlock in the second period.

Chelsea struggled to find a response as Graham Potter looked desperate to get his side back into the game, having made four changes in the second 45 minutes.

The Blues improved on their urgency following the changes as they sought to grind out a result in their final match before the FIFA World Cup.

The visitors came close to scoring in the 81st minute but were unable to find the back of the net after the Newcastle defence switched off for a moment.

Both sides continued to contest but as the clock kept running down, it became more obvious that the visitors had no business getting a result on the evening.

And after seven minutes of added time, it finished 1-0 in favour of Newcastle as Eddie Howe's men held on for a massive win against the West Londoners.

Blues fans are still not convinced their manager Graham Potter is the man to return them to success and their latest setback against Newcastle on Saturday only worsened Potter's case.