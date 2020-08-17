The main agenda for the meeting which witnessed a full house was the discussion of the new direction for the club.

The round table meeting saw a thorough assessment of the current situation of the club. The board members resolved to augment the squad with the aim of revamping the team.

Also in attendance were the technical team and members of the communications desk.

The new board believes in education through sports, branding and digitization and has the vision of making the club the best in the women’s Premier League.

With new direction for Halifax Ladies a major shake up is expected to take place in the management team, technical staff and the playibg body of the club in the coming days.

Halifax Ladies ended the first round of the 2019/2020 Women’s Premier League with four draws, a win and two losses.