Neymar and Barcelona president to be tried for corruption

news

A three-judge panel will preside over the court case of Neymar and Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu who are charged with corruption over the Brazilian's signing for the Catalan club and deceiving the company DIS, who had 40% of the player's rights.

Sources have told MARCA that the judge Jose Maria Vazquez Honrubia will pass the case on from a national court to a higher judicial body due to the crimes that are alleged to have taken place.

DIS have made an accusation of 'continued deception' that can carry a longer prison sentence than the five years which is the maximum power that Vazquez Honrubia's court holds.

The Brazilian company feel cheated by Neymar and his father over his signing for Barcelona in 2013 and want a five year prison sentence for the pair as well as Bartomeu, along with a 195m euro fine for the club.

The state prosecution are calling for a two-year prison sentence for Neymar and a ten million euro fine, along with a five year sentence for Rosell who is currently in custody over fraud involving the Brazilian football federation.

The state is not pursuing Bartomeu but want to fine Barcelona 8.4m euros and 7 million euros for Santos, from where Neymar signed.

They also are asking for a two-year prison sentence for Neymar's father and one year for his mother and a 1.4m euro fine for the family company N&N.The prosecution's case is that there was collusion between Rosell and Neymar's father to hide the real cost of the player which later was revealed to be 83m euros.

Credit: Marca.com