Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Neymar and Barcelona president to be tried for corruption

Josep Maria Bartomeu and the Paris Saint Germain forward are set to face corruption charges over the player's transfer from Brazil to Barcelona seasons ago

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Neymar and Barcelona president to be tried for corruption play

Neymar and Barcelona president to be tried for corruption

A three-judge panel will preside over the court case of Neymar and Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu who are charged with corruption over the Brazilian's signing for the Catalan club and deceiving the company DIS, who had 40% of the player's rights.

Sources have told MARCA that the judge Jose Maria Vazquez Honrubia will pass the case on from a national court to a higher judicial body due to the crimes that are alleged to have taken place.

DIS have made an accusation of 'continued deception' that can carry a longer prison sentence than the five years which is the maximum power that Vazquez Honrubia's court holds.

The Brazilian company feel cheated by Neymar and his father over his signing for Barcelona in 2013 and want a five year prison sentence for the pair as well as Bartomeu, along with a 195m euro fine for the club.

The state prosecution are calling for a two-year prison sentence for Neymar and a ten million euro fine, along with a five year sentence for Rosell who is currently in custody over fraud involving the Brazilian football federation.

The state is not pursuing Bartomeu but want to fine Barcelona 8.4m euros and 7 million euros for Santos, from where Neymar signed.

They also are asking for a two-year prison sentence for Neymar's father and one year for his mother and a 1.4m euro fine for the family company N&N.The prosecution's case is that there was collusion between Rosell and Neymar's father to hide the real cost of the player which later was revealed to be 83m euros.

Credit: Marca.com

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Interim coach Solari's Real impress in North Africa Cup outing Football Interim coach Solari's Real impress in North Africa Cup outing
Football: Chelsea beat Lampard's Derby in League Cup Halloween thriller Football Chelsea beat Lampard's Derby in League Cup Halloween thriller
Football: Reus's extra-time penalty gives Dortmund German Cup win Football Reus's extra-time penalty gives Dortmund German Cup win
Football: Interim coach Solari's Real impress in North Africa Cup outing Football Interim coach Solari's Real impress in North Africa Cup outing
Football: Interim coach Solari's Real impress in North Africa Cup outing Football Interim coach Solari's Real impress in North Africa Cup outing
Football: Reus's extra-time penalty gives Dortmund German Cup win Football Reus's extra-time penalty gives Dortmund German Cup win

Recommended Videos

Asamoah Gyan files for divorce Asamoah Gyan files for divorce
Watch Majeed Waris' thunderbolt against Montpellier Watch Majeed Waris' thunderbolt against Montpellier
Breaking News: Kwesi Nyantakyi ban for life by FIFA Breaking News: Kwesi Nyantakyi ban for life by FIFA



Top Articles

1 Woman Asamoah Gyan allegedly wants to marry after his divorcebullet
2 6 things to know about Asamoah Gyan’s wifebullet
3 Asamoah Gyan is allegedly dating former wife of reggae musician...bullet
4 Asamoah Gyan files for divorce: request DNA paternity testbullet
5 5 times Asamoah Gyan’s wife and kids slayedbullet
6 Gyan sings praises in the wake of divorce reportsbullet
7 How Ghanaians reacted to Kwesi Nyantakyi’s lifetime ban...bullet
8 Daniel Amartey walks on crutches to pay tribute to late...bullet
9 Former chairman of Hearts of Oak passes awaybullet
10 4 things Ghanaians will remember Kwesi Nyantakyi forbullet

Top Videos

1 Watch Majeed Waris' thunderbolt against Montpellierbullet
2 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
3 Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against Francebullet
4 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
5 Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cupbullet
6 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
7 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of...bullet
8 Video Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League...bullet
9 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip...bullet
10 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks on injury worry ahead of...bullet

Football

Asamoah Gyan scores, gives two assists in first season start
Chief Excecutive Officer (CEO) of Qatar Airways Akbar al-Baker (2nd L) and Jose Manuel Astigarraga, the secretary general of the South American football federation CONMEBOL, sign a sponsorship agreement in Doha on October 31, 2018
Football Qatar Airways becomes CONMEBOL 'airline partner'
 
Football Qatar Airways becomes CONMEBOL 'airline partner'
Brazil forward Neymar was accused of play-acting at the World Cup
Football 'Do the Neymar': Irish fire chiefs issue Halloween advice
X
Advertisement