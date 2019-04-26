Neymar who was injured during Paris Saint Germain clash against Manchester United in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League labelled a late penalty call by referee Damir Skomina's with the help of the video assistant referee (var) as a "disgrace" on social media.

The Red Devils lost the first leg of the campaign 2-0 at home but managed to knock out the Parisians via the away goal rule after a 3-1 win in Paris.

The goal that sent the Red Devils to the quarterfinals of the competition was scored from Marcus Rashford’s penalty kick in the dying embers of the game.

Neymar said the penalty, which was scored by Marcus Rashford, "doesn't exist".

And the 27-year-old then went on to add: "It's a disgrace. Four guys who know nothing about football watch a slow-motion replay in front of the television."

The referee reviewed footage of the ball striking the hand of PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe before awarding the visitors an injury-time penalty that gave them a 3-1 win in the second leg on 6 March, enabling them to progress on the away goals rule.

"What can he do with his hand while his back is turned?" asked Neymar, who missed both legs with a broken metatarsal.

Neymar returned to action after a three-month injury absence as a half-time substitute as PSG celebrated winning Ligue 1 by beating Monaco on Sunday.