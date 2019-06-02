The PSG player deemed it was important to reveal a series of conversations and photographs shared by the pair on the WhatsApp communication platform since first meeting in March.

In a statement released after the accusations became public, Neymar's management company claimed: "We completely repudiate the unjust accusations and, above all, the exposure in the press of an extremely negative situation."

Neymar posted a message stating: “I'm being accused of rape which is a strong word and what I'm going through at present is unpleasant. Anyhow, I want to show the conversations that were held between myself and this woman, all of our intimate communication, which is necessary to show what really occurred. What happened behind closed doors was a typical intimate relationship between a man and a woman", maintained the player in a video published via his Instagram account.

The player's father, Neymar dos Santos Sr. told Band TV in Brazil on Saturday that "it is clear that it is just a trap".