Lionel Messi has been linked to Manchester City, after telling Barcelona that he wants to leave the club.

READ MORE: Meet the youngest Ghanaian referee: 16-year-old Christopher Okpoti Adjei

But his Argentina teammate Angel Di Maria and his former Barcelona attacking partner Neymar are bent on persuading him to settle for Paris Saint Germain instead.

Sporting director Leonardo has already met with the Argentine's representatives to talk about the project in Paris.For the moment, Messi would prefer to join Manchester City, but that's not stopping PSG's players from trying to convince him otherwise.

The pair have played with Messi for club and country, and their presence in the PSG dressing room would make it easy for the forward to settle in should he move there.