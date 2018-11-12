Neymar earns GHc 1.7m a year by just greeting PSG fans

news

A section of the clause in Neymar’s contract with Paris Saint Germain has been revealed

It has been disclosed that Neymar would earn a whopping €375k a year for greeting fans of Paris Saint Germain before and after games.

This clause in Neymar’s contract appears ridiculous and this is a clear indication that he is very powerful at the Paris giants.

Former PSG boss Unai Emery after joining Arsenal said that at Paris Saint Germain, Neymar is the leader.

"In each club you must know what role you play and what role you assign to the rest of the group. My opinion is that at PSG the leader is called Neymar,” he told Goal.com

"Or more exactly, the leader will be called Neymar, because that is what he is becoming. Neymar came to PSG to be the leader, to live the necessary process to become the world's number one.

"This is a process that still needs a little bit of time to consolidate. In Manchester City, the chief is Pep (Guardiola). At PSG, the leader must be Neymar."

Judging by this clause, the former Barcelona man is definitely high up in the Paris Saint-Germain hierarchy.

The 26-year-old Brazilian skipper has bagged 41 goals in 46 games, since joining the Parisians from Barcelona.