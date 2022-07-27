RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

'Talkative' - Neymar fires back at comments from ex-PSG teammate

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor

Neymar has been in fine form for Paris Saint-Germain in pre-season ahead of the French Super Cup on Sunday.

Neymar The Wizard
Neymar The Wizard

Brazilian international Neymar has responded to comments made by his former clubmate at Paris Saint-Germain Thomas Meunier.

Recommended articles

The former PSG defender claimed in an interview that the Brazilian playmaker has 'lost his magic' since he moved to France.

PSG star, Neymar has had a fine pre-season.
PSG star, Neymar has had a fine pre-season. AFP

Meunier admitted that he is a big admirer of the Brazilian star when he first joined the Ligue 1 giant back in 2017. But believes Neymar is not who he used to be anymore.

"I have to admit that I was a big fan of Neymar when he was still at Barcelona," Meunier told the Kicker. "In Paris, however, he lost his magic from my point of view."

Neymar in a warm embrace with Lionel Messi.
Neymar in a warm embrace with Lionel Messi. Pulse Live Kenya

"The comeback is all about him," he added. "If I was 10, I would have had his poster in my room."

Meunier has since joined Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund after spending three years with Neymar at Parc des Prince.

In a swift reaction, Neymar has responded to his former teammate, calling him a 'talkative; while adding a laughing emoji to show he may not have taken Meunier's comments seriously.

"Too talkative this boy," the Brazilian stated as translated by Canal supporters via Vocesabiafutebol.

Thomas Meunier left PSG for Borussia Dortmund in 2020.
Thomas Meunier left PSG for Borussia Dortmund in 2020. AFP

Meanwhile, Neymar seems ready for the new season under new manager Christophe Galtier after a fine scoring form in the pre-season.

Neymar netted two goals as PSG defeated Japanese club Gamba Osaka 6-2 on Monday. he featured for 72 minutes.

AFP

Up next for Neymar is a date with Super Eagles forward, Moses Simon, and his club, Nantes in the Ligue 1 curtain raiser, Trophée des Champions at the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv on Sunday.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Pulse Sports Transfer News Live

    Football Transfer News live updates

  • Neymar The Wizard

    'Talkative' - Neymar fires back at comments from ex-PSG teammate

  • Fatawu Issahaku: Ghanaian teenager to return to Sporting Lisbon’s B team

    Fatawu Issahaku: Ghanaian teenager to return to Sporting Lisbon’s B team

Trending

African Footballer of the Year Award winners [Updated List 1970 - 2022]

Sadio Mane won the African Player of the Year award in 2019 and 2022

African Women's Footballer of the Year Winners [Updated List from 2001 - 2022]

Asisat Oshoala has won the African Player of the Year five (5) times (2014, 2016, 2017, 2019 & 2022) (Twitter/CAF)

8 Ghanaian footballers who are doing well as businessmen

8 Ghanaian footballers who are doing well as businessmen
PREMIER LEAGUE

6 football stars without clubs at the moment

Jesse Lingard, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani