“Neymar is not better than me” - Kudus says ahead of Portugal game

“He’s not better than me. He’s just a higher profile player, that’s all,” Kudus told Ghanaian journalist Gary Al-Smith in an interview.

The Ghanaian player, however, believes with hard work and determination he would get to Neymar’s level soon. “...What makes him better, for now, is that he has achieved a lot, but “I’ll get there soon.”

Kudus and Neymar met in September when the Black Stars played Brazil in an international friendly match. Ghana lost by 3-0.

The Black Stars of Ghana open their World Cup campaign in Qatar on Thursday, November 24 against Portugal.

Kudus is likely to face another world superstar in the person of Cristiano Ronaldo. But the Ghana player says the spirit in camp is high and encouraging.

“We’ve not been great recently, but I know what I feel when I speak to the guys. The spirit is really great and this team will come good very soon,” he says. “Maybe not now, but very soon.”

Meanwhile, Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew has also said the Black Stars are motivated to take on Portugal in their group opener at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

"We all know that if we are going to get into this game Portugal are the ones who are favourites on paper.

“But after, we have to show that on paper is not what will happen on the pitch so we are ready.